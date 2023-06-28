Elver Park Listening Session

media release: Madison Parks is proposing a number of improvements to Elver Park in the coming years. These improvements represent relatively minor projects that will take place before a larger master planning process begins in 2024. The 2023 changes to Elver Park include disc golf realignment, a cricket field, re-paving a walking path, and the addition of recreational biking facilities. They are expected to begin in summer 2023 and be complete by 2027.

Parks will hold a listening session for members of the community to stop by the park shelter and discuss these improvements with Parks Planning and Development staff.

Wednesday, June 28 from 3pm-7pm inside the Elver Park shelter, 1250 McKenna Blvd. See Elver Park Improvements for more information.