Elvis Costello & the Imposters

press release: Elvis Costello and The Imposters will hit the road again in October, as sole headliner after their summer excursion with Blondie. The tour is entitled, “Just Trust” in answer to the musical questions: “Will they play my favourite song?," or, “Are they going to frighten the horses with a lot of excellent songs that are rarely performed?,” not to mention, “Can I expect the hits of yesteryear and those of tomorrow?"

To which we say: Just Trust Elvis Costello and The Imposters.

This superlative ensemble - Steve Nieve on keyboards, Pete Thomas on drums, and bass and vocalist Davey Faragher - are once again augmented by singers Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee, all of whom were heard on the acclaimed 2018 Concord Records release, 'Look Now,' numbers from which will surely find their rightful place among the highlights from one of the most formidable song catalogues in popular music.

Despite his recent anomalous inclusion in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s List, Elvis Costello O.B.E. will not be putting on the airs, but putting on the style for this unique evening of song and mischief.

