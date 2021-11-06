× Expand Paul Moore Elvis Costello

$59.50.

media release: Elvis Costello & The Imposters say "Hello Again."

Elvis Costello & The Imposters will hit the road once more this October, after more than a year without concerts, in a show entitled "Hello Again."

The tour commences in Memphis, Tennessee on October 13th at The Soundstage at Graceland, making a stop at JazzFest in New Orleans on October 16th before visiting towns and cities across the United States and concluding, for now, on November 14th in Oakland, California.

Costello & The Imposters will perform songs from the pages of his formidable songbook.

“Hello Again” will also see the first stage performances of songs from the future, as the band time-travel in all directions.

The Imposters are: Steve Nieve – piano and organ, drummer, Pete Thomas and bassist and vocalist Davey Faragher.