ONLINE: Embrace Your Identity Fashion Show

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join us for the Embrace Your Identity Fashion Show and other experiences with award winning performing artist ALOK

Date: Monday, November 22

Embrace Your Fashion Show: 9:30 AM - 11 AM, Truax Campus D1630

Live Performance by ALOK Vaid-Menon: 1 - 2 PM (CST), Truax Campus D1630

Book Signing with GSA: "Beyond the Gender Binary" by Alok Vaid-Menon, 2 - 2:30 PM (CST), Intercultural Center, C1430

This event is brought to you by the Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Fashion Design Department, and GSA student group at Madison College.

LGBT, Special Events
Books
608-246-6100
