ONLINE: Embrace Your Identity Fashion Show

press release: Join us for the Embrace Your Identity Fashion Show and other experiences with award winning performing artist ALOK

Date: Monday, November 22

Embrace Your Fashion Show: 9:30 AM - 11 AM, Truax Campus D1630

Live Performance by ALOK Vaid-Menon: 1 - 2 PM (CST), Truax Campus D1630

Book Signing with GSA: "Beyond the Gender Binary" by Alok Vaid-Menon, 2 - 2:30 PM (CST), Intercultural Center, C1430

This event is brought to you by the Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Fashion Design Department, and GSA student group at Madison College.