press release: A unique global fashion show is coming to Madison College’s Truax Campus this Friday from 9:30-11 a.m. in room D1630. With the help of four area high schools, Goodwill Industries and the Upshift Swap Shop, Madison College fashion marketing students are presenting the second annual Embrace Fashion Show. Sustainable fashions reflecting 15 different countries and their cultures – including a hand-painted 3D wearable – will be on display.

The fashion show is part of the college’s celebration of International Education Week. It’s free and open to the public.