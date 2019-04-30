Embracing Change: All Of It!

press release: Have you ever wondered, "How should I handle those things that are ahead of me that I feel unprepared for?" "How do I handle life's curve balls?" Downsizing, moving, physical changes, losses, making new friends, and family changes can all be tough topics to approach. Luckily, expert Dr. Kristin Litzelman is here to help! Dr. Litzelman holds a Ph.D in Population Health Sciences and is a member of UW-Extension faculty.

This workshop is a great first step if you're feeling unprepared for what lies ahead. Key points include: learning how to respond to common life changes, describing your own idea of independence, and applying tools and strategies to thrive! A variety of activities include a presentation, small group discussion, self-assessments, and readings.

Past participants called this workshop "Eye-opening," "Informative," "Stimulating," and "Encouraging!"

$10 for Full SAIL (Sharing Active Independent Lives) Members, $20 for Associate SAIL Members, $30 for non-Members. Includes lunch and workshop materials.