Embroidered Pet Portraits

Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Bring a printed photo or phone pic of your favorite furry friend and translate it into a hand-stitched pet portrait on fabric that is framed in an 8" wooden hoop. Learn basic embroidery stitches to start out, then work independently with the materials provided. Add the name of your animal in cursive script or hand cut felt lettering, or embellish your work with sequins, ribbons, and vintage fabrics.

Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
608-266-6390
