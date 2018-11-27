Emergency Rally to Stand with the Migrant Caravan

press release: Border Patrol agents shot teargas at migrants seeking asylum at the US / Mexico border on Sunday, November 25. These migrants are part of a caravan of over 5,000 people, many of whom are Honduran women, men, LGBTQIA+ folx, and children, seeking refuge from violence in their country.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/nov/25/us-mexico-border-crossing-closes-migrants

This was a direct continuation of the militarization of the border prompted by the Trump administration, who continue to use anti-immigrant rhetoric to whip up fear in response to the caravan. We cannot let this blatant xenophobia go uncontested.

This is a call to all who support immigrant's rights to asylum. Raise your voices in solidarity with the migrant caravan! Let them all in! If your organization wants to co-sponsor, reach out to the International Socialist Organization - Madison.

https://www.facebook.com/events/528737230925608/