Emerson-East Eken Park Art Walk Volunteering Session

media release: Our first Art walk was overwhelmingly successful! Roughly 350 people came out to see the art of over 65 artists. Artists and community members had a great time. So we're doing it again September 14 2024. We are having a get-together for anyone who might be interested in volunteering for the next Art Walk. We need you!

We'll talk about the next Emerson-East / Eken Park Art Walk

You'll hear about the different volunteer roles available

Non-artists are also encouraged to be a part of putting on the next Art Walk

This will be an information session / meet and greet

5:30-6:15 Feb 22 at Youngblood Northstreet Taproom and Bloom Bake Shop (which will be closed but has seating).

557 North Street, Madison.

We know you have skills and energy to contribute. Please come to hear about how to get involved in the second year of this fledgling grassroots community event. Please visit our website to learn more about our little group of organizers.