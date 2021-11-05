× Expand Benjamin Barlow Rebecca Raether stars in "Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight​," a Strollers Theatre production.

11/5-20, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm on Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 11/20), plus 2 pm, 11/14. $20.

media release: Strollers Theatre, LTD. is excited to continue its 64th season with Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight. By Lauren Gunderson; directed by Matthew Korda.

This is a love story. This is a true(ish) story. An affair of both the heart and mind. Emilie herself will take us on a tour of her life that spanned the first half of the 18th century, but her accomplishments live on today in many of the scientific theories and understandings we take for granted. Her life and loves are well documented, but Gunderson, through the character of Emilie, takes us into the realm of imagination and philosophy with this retrospective look at what Emilie’s life meant to Emilie. As she explores and delves deeply into her own psyche, Emilie weighs her choices and her accomplishments in an attempt to determine her own worth. Gunderson cleverly weaves science and emotion together with humor, drama, and history to mirror life itself with all its pain and joy.

