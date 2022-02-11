press release: February 11, 2022 to April 3, 2022

Re-membering

Emily Arthur's art practice is informed by a concern for the environment, displacement, exile, and the return home from dislocation and separation. She works with zoologists, botanists, and poets to integrate the disciplines of art and science, and seeks to use tradition and story to make sense of our changing experience of home.

Within the history of printmaking, lithography, etching and screenprint have been used to publish botanical and ornithological illustrations for the purposes of naming, identification, capture, and collection. Arthur's contemporary work in printmaking seeks to change that perspective, from colonizing and dominating the land to observing and expressing how plants and animals carry the story of human impact on our natural environment.

The idea of impact is very different from influence, which suggests a kind of exchange between the land and us. Arthur sees nature as an interdependent living force, rather than as the backdrop for human events. Land is living matter that holds a story, and her objective as an artist is bearing witness to the changing relationship between people, plants, animals, and our shared sacred space. As environmental crisis moves into the foreground of our lives, she visualizes a meeting point where all can survive: not only to save native species, but also to save the native parts of our selves.

Contemporary Indigenous Prints

A thoughtful selection of prints by Indigenous artists, drawn from Emily Arthur's personal collection.