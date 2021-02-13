ONLINE: Emily Birsan

× Expand James Gill Emily Birsan in the 2016 Madison Opera production of "Romeo and Juliet."

press release: Emily Birsan has been a favorite Madison Opera artist since she was a graduate student at UW-Madison, most recently singing the title role in Rusalka, Juliette in Romeo & Juliette, and at Opera in the Park.

Now she returns for a special Valentine’s Weekend recital, featuring arias and songs that tell of both happily-ever-after and less-happily-ever-after (it is opera, after all).

Continuing the success of our Digital Fall, we are embarking on a Digital Winter season that runs from January through March and includes the range of content that has become our (digital) signature.

We have an amazing roster of artists involved, including Emily Birsan, Alan Dunbar, Ben Edquist, Emily Glick, Robert Goderich, Kirsten Larson, Cecilia Violetta López, Sidney Outlaw, Karen Slack, and Andrew Wilkowske.

At just $50 per household, the Digital Winter Season is an opportunity to support artists, enjoy music, and connect to each other from the comfort of your home, even though we can't gather in person.

All content will be available to subscribers for one month from the "live" date, so you can watch at your leisure, and as often as you wish.

Details of the March Live from the Opera Center recital will be announced in January.