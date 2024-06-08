media release: Artist Emily Hoyt-Weber’s delicate and colorful installation The Ephemerals bridges three alcoves in a central work area at Pinney Library. Inspired by ephemeral native plants, the exhibition hangs concurrently with their rapid changes of emergence and dormancy from March to June.

The Ephemerals frames the color of the sky and the quality of light passing through windows. Modular shapes form a geometric structure of ombre hues that bridges two glass walled study rooms in the central area of Pinney Library, Madison, Wisconsin. The luminous cut and painted paper pieces project subtle light changes throughout the day and over two seasons. “Ephemerals,” describes plants that emerge with temporal blooms at the very end of winter. The installation offers similar focal points of color at a time when they might be needed in this public space.

About Emily Hoyt-Weber

Emily Hoyt-Weber is a Madison, Wisconsin based artist who works with landscape and 3d forms to create perceptual experiences. Raised in the Central Valley in California she received her BA in Art and Literature from Humboldt State University and her MFA from Mills College in 2011. She has taught at Mills College, The Contemporary Art School in Austin, TX and Coastal Bend College in South Texas. Her work has been written about in Aether Magazine, The San Francisco Chronicle, Sightlines, and The Austin Chronicle. In 2017, she received a public art grant in Austin, TX to realize her work Double Arch, a large-scale sculpture attached to a pollinator garden. Her work is in collections in Austin, Dallas, and San Francisco. She was awarded a community initiative grant from the city of Austin, and a Herringer Foundation award in Oakland, CA.