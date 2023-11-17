Emily Kuhn Quintet

media release: Blue Stem Jazz Presentation

Emily Kuhn - trumpe;t Erik Skov - guitar; Meghan Stagl - piano; Kitt Lyles - bass; Gustavo Cortiñas- drums

Emily Kuhn is a jazz trumpet player based in Chicago, described by the Chicago Jazz Magazine as having “a charismatic style and a sophistication that belies her youth.” Originally from Charlottesville, VA, Emily has made a name for herself as an active bandleader, sidewoman, composer, and educator since moving to Chicago in 2016. She released her debut album, Sky Stories, in 2020 to numerous accolades. She has brought her original music to festivals including Hey Nonny's Women's Jazz Festival, the Festival of New Trumpet Music, the MCA's Tuesdays on the Terrace, and the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, and her work has been recognized by the Luminarts Cultural Foundation, Chicago DCASE, and the Chicago Reader. Emily has a BM and BA in Jazz Trumpet Performance and Environmental Studies from Oberlin. She studied with renowned trumpet players Eddie Henderson, Sean Jones, John D’earth, and John Henes.

Emily will be celebrating the release of her sophomore album, "Ghosts of Us," via BACE Records. Featuring her quintet, the album draws inspiration from the Covid-19 pandemic, meditating on themes of stillness, connection, grief, and hope.