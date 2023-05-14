media release: Tribute to Richard Davis with the Emma Dayhuff Quintet

FEATURING:

Marques Carroll, trumpet

Pawan Benjamin, saxophones

Chris Rottmayer, piano

Jeremy Cunningham, drums

Bassist Emma Dayhuff has followed her musical passion to places beyond what she imagined from her childhood home on Sourdough Canyon Road in Bozeman, Montana.

She tours nationally and internationally and is a graduate of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance in Los Angeles.

Emma’s Phoenix Ensemble performed at the 2022 Hyde Park Jazz Festival and the 2022 Madison Jazz Festival. She is a member of the Esthesis Quartet which released their second record, Time Zones, in March 2023, and performed as part of New York’s Winter Jazz Festival in January.

She is on the 2019 record Spirit Groove with Kahil El’Zabar and David Murray with whom she performed at the first annual Emancipation Day Celebration in Baltimore in November 2022 and the Sant’Anna Jazz Festival in Sardinia, Italy in 2019.

She attended the Oberlin Conservatory of Music on scholarship where she studied with Peter Dominguez, Eddie Gomez, and Billy Hart. Upon graduation, Emma moved to Chicago where she she spearheaded a local funk band, toured with a bluegrass band, worked in Chicago’s blues scene, and was embraced by Chicago’s avant garde jazz community through her mentors Vincent Davis (Roscoe Mitchell, Art Ensemble of Chicago) and Robert Irving III (Miles Davis). Emma’s experience in recording led to her work as the recording engineer for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for several years. She is the recording engineer for two releases by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra: Mason Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology (2016) and Bruckner’s Ninth Symphony (2016) conducted by Riccardo Muti.

In 2015, curious about New York, Emma put her life in a Subaru and drove 800 miles east. While in New York she performed regularly with the Victor Goines Quartet while studying with Gerald Cannon (Roy Hargrove, McCoy Tyner) and Ron Carter.

Emma traveled to Havana, Cuba in 2016 as a mentor with the Horns for Havana program. She taught students at both the Amadeo Roldán Music Conservatory and the National School of the Arts (la ENA) in Havana for 10 days. She has since given master classes and clinics in New York, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Los Angeles, Australia, Alaska, and inspired what has become Montana’s annual Livingston Jazz Festival.

Emma has had opportunities to share the stage with Herbie Hancock, Cecile McLorin Salvant, David Murray, Kahil El’Zabar, Helen Sung, Jeff Parker, Dee Alexander, Isaiah Collier, Corey Wilkes, Gretchen Parlato, Robert Irving III, Patricia Barber, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, Victor Goines, Nicole Mitchell, Willie Pickens, Larry Willis, Victor Lewis, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Matthew Santos, rapper Fem Dot, tap dancer Jumaane Taylor, and R&B artist Zeshan B.

Emma is pursuing a Doctorate of Musical Arts at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1889057634799330/