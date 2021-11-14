Emma Dayhuff Trio

media release: ALL's Open House Weekend closes with a special performance by acclaimed bassist Emma Dayhuff with Milwaukee’s Lenard Simpson, saxophonist, composer and educator along with Chicago’s Matt Gold, guitarist and composer. Emma is the most recent bassist and the fifth woman to ever participate in the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at the University of California in Los Angeles and she has most recently performed at the Newport Jazz Festival, the Sant’Anna Jazz Festival in Sardinia, and Dizzy’s in New York. Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7pm. Free event.