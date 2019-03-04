Emma Pryde, Pranav Sood

press release: The exhibition reception for UW Graduate students Emma Pryde and Pranav Sood is on Wednesday March 6th at 6-8PM at the Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St. Emma Pryde's exhibition RealLifeChurchThreeStoryDreamHouse features an installation composed of ceramic and plexiglass sculpture referencing children's toys. Pranav Sood's exhibition Little Thing Called Love features large scale figurative paintings. There will be food and drinks served. This event is free and open to the public.