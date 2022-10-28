media release: Eyeliner, angst, and memories of MySpace. Prepare yourselves because Emo Halloween is BACK at High Noon Saloon! Get sad and spooky this fall with LIVE tribute sets to the best emo bands from the genre. Presented by Not A Phase, Mom! this legendary lineup includes tributes to My Chemical Romance (The Black Parade/Star 67), The Cure (Mersey Brothers), Fall Out Boy (The Up & Up), and Paramore (Pink Halo).

Get in the festivities and roll up in your best ghoul, goblin, or bangs, eyeliner, and black nail polish look for a chance at winning the costume contest! Winner will receive a package featuring merch from the bands & High Noon Saloon, plus a $100 gift card from the High Noon Saloon!

– All Proceeds to Benefit To Write Love on Her Arms –