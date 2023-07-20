RSVP for Emotional Abstractions Through Color Harmony

media release: Sat, Aug 5, 2023 | 10 am – 3 pm | Deadline to register: July 20

$100 + $20 kit fee/person

Ages 14+

Learn about painting emotion through color harmony by creating integrated color palettes!

Integrated palettes allow students with limited knowledge of color mixing to create colors that look and feel cohesive together. In this class, students will mix their own palettes of color, and then paint a simple, abstract composition based on the emotional quality of that palette.

This is a color theory- painting hybrid class using acrylic paints, canvas pad (two sheets per student), brushes, a palette, slow-dry acrylic medium, and paper towels.

All materials are provided with registration.