ONLINE: Empower Hour

press release: These live, interactive sessions cater to your busy schedule with BIG impact. Learn about a specific topic, ask questions, and get answers. Stay engaged as relevant topics that affect you NOW are discussed and resources are shared. Empower Hour conversations are facilitated by subject content experts and fellow small business owners across the state. NO FEE

Upcoming topics:

October 29 Tourism and COVID

November 16 Cyber security

December 16 Food and beverage industry