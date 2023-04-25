media release: Tuesday, April 25, 6 pm - 7 pm - As part of a fundraiser for the Rape Crisis Center (RCC) of Dane County, Madison Tango Society is excited to share a beginner's look at Argentine Tango in "Empowered Rhythms: Consent & Communication thru Argentine Tango". For this class, please wear casual clothes that you can move comfortably in. Dance shoes are great to wear, but clean smooth-soled shoes with minimal traction or thick socks work too. No partner is needed. MTS board members will provide instruction.

Tickets for the RCC fundraiser event are available online. After the fundraising event, you are welcome to stay for the Livin' Large Dance Party!

more on Sexual Assault Awareness Month:

Dane County’s Rape Crisis Center has officially re-branded as RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center in an effort to better reflect the needs and scopes of services provided to survivors and their loved ones, as well as to promote a more inclusive understanding of the many forms of sexual violence.

Established in 1973 as a grassroots volunteer collective-turned-nonprofit, RCC is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. As one of the first Rape Crisis Centers in the nation, they have acted as a key figure in the anti-sexual violence movement, advancing survivor-centered care, legal protections, medical best practices, and social attitudes towards sexual violence. They have provided free, lifesaving crisis intervention services as well as violence prevention education & programming to thousands of youth and community members. Their service and program offerings continue to grow.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), an international campaign to raise awareness of the prevalence of sexual violence and to mobilize individuals and community in prevention through events and educational outreach. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has issued an official proclamation that Dane County observes this month of awareness & prevention, elevating the need to support survivors and their loved ones and work together to prevent sexual violence.

Throughout the month, RCC will be hosting several events and fundraisers, including a 50th Anniversary themed Art Show on April 14th and 50th Anniversary Rally-Celebration at the State Capitol April 30th. For a full list of events and details, visit: http://thercc.org/50th. RCC is grateful to the many businesses, organizations & community partners who have collaborated to make these important events possible.