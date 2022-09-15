press release: Voting issues go far beyond wheelchair accessibility at polling places. Join “Empowering the Disability Vote: Civic Engagement for the Disability Community and Their Allies” for a virtual conversation on the barriers people with disabilities face when voting.

Panelists will discuss ways to help people of all abilities exercise their civil rights.

“Citizens of all abilities have a right to participate in their democracy through voting and other forms of civic engagement,” said Peggy Creer, president of the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee. “And they have a right to expect accommodations to allow them to exercise their civil rights.”

This public issues forum is co-hosted by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County, and the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition.

WHEN: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15

WHERE: Register for the Zoom webinar

WHO:

Barbara Beckert, Director of External Advocacy, Disability Rights Wisconsin

Denise Jess, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired

Scott Thompson, Staff Counsel, Law Forward

Dorothy Dean, Founder & CEO, Disability Justice

Moderated by Peggy Creer, President of League of Women Voters of Milwaukee

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is a nonpartisan political organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government. There are 20 local Leagues throughout Wisconsin. More information at lwvwi.org.