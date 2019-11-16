Empowering the Mind Body Spirit Wellness Expo

Press Release: 10:00am – 4:30pm, Brassworks Building (part of the Goodman Center), 214 Waubesa St.

Free Admission & Free Ample Parking

40+ Vendors & Exhibitors: Reiki Masters, Massage Therapists, Mediums, Psychics, Akashic Readings, Astrologers, Healers, Card Readers, Dowsers, Radionics, Pendulum Workers, Essential Oils, Emotional Code, Energy & Sound Healing, Chakra & Energy Balancing, Crystals, Jewelry, Healing Touch, Magnetics, Yoga, Shaman, Animal Communicators, Biofeedback, Artists, Earthing & Grounding, CBD Oils/ Patches, Soaps, Sugar Scrubs, Smudge Sprays, Brow & Facial Threading, Energized Chocolates, Tea, Clothing, Orgonite, Gut Health, Cosmetics, & much more! Many products & services from local, natural, & organic product makers will be available to sample & purchase.

Presentations Throughout the Day: Live Group Medium Reading; Sound Bath Healing w/Singing Bowls, Uncovering Intuition; Discover how Hypnosis helps you change the way you respond to daily life challenges; Using the morphogenetic field technique to identify root causes of health challenges;