Empowering the Mind Body Spirit Wellness Expo

Press Release: 10:00am – 4:00pm, April 20, 2019 (Saturday), Brassworks Building (part of the Goodman Center), 214 Waubesa St.

Free Admission & Free Ample Parking

Daily lectures/workshops starting at 10:20AM

Whether you’re seeking information, inspiration, inner peace, mental stimulation, or you’re just curious about what’s out there, we invite you to join us at Empower The Mind Body Spirit Wellness Expo on April 20, 2019, to revitalize your body, stimulate your mind, and pamper your soul.

There will be something for everyone to explore: We have assembled an eclectic group of local vendors, exhibitors, and presenters including: Reiki Masters, Massage Therapists, Mediums, Psychics, Astrologers, Healers, Card Readers, Dowsers, Radionics, Pendulum Workers, Essential Oils, Emotional Code, Energy & Sound Healing, Chakra Balancing, Crystals, Jewelry, Artists, Earthing & Grounding, CBD Oils/ Patches, Tea, Gourmet Chocolates, Soaps, Sugar Scrubs, Bath Salts, Smudge Sprays and more. Products & services from local, natural, organic product makers will be available to sample & purchase.

We have reserved a separate lecture space: Offering five different lectures/workshops throughout the day. Our presentation line up will feature a wide array of topics designed to expand and challenge your mind. Including a group reading and Q&A session with Robin Blakey, The Traveling Medium.

Anchor Event Sponsors Include: Spirchemy, Magic Moon Productions, Cosmic Delights, Authentic Energy Clearing, Monarch Media Design, Energy & Allergies, Aha! Empowered Wellness Center

For more information on the Wellness Expo and how to become an Exhibitor please visit our website, Facebook, or contact one of our sponsors and organizers below.

Event Organizers:

Peggy Johnson ● SpirChemy ● www.spirchemy.com ● spirchemy@yahoo.com

Julie Busche ● Magic Moon Productions ● Julie@magicmoon-productions. com

Info@empowerthemindbodyspirit. com www.empowerthemindbodyspirit. com

https://www.facebook.com/pg/ EmpowerTheMindBodySpiritWellne ssExpo/events