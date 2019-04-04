Empowering Women Podcast Launch Party

Vom Fass-University Ave. 3248 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Cocktail party celebrating the launch of the Empowering Women podcast - a show that features powerful leaders in traditionally male-dominated fields. The show aims to empower women to pursue their career aspirations. It is hosted by Mel the Engineer, and is produced in Madison. 

April 4, 5pm-8pm, VomFass on University Avenue (3248 University Ave, Madison, WI 53705)

Price: $15 covers entry and food; Cash bar open.

Vom Fass-University Ave. 3248 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
