Empowerment Dance
East Madison Community Center 8 Straubel Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: What you should expect: 45 minute presentation about the benefits of dance and how those with PD can utilize it as a tool as well as creative expression.45 minute session of Lisa demonstrating what a class is like that you can join in on.
You can RSVP to attend in-person or via Zoom by emailing Megan at apdawi@apdaparkinson.org or call/text 608-345-7938.
