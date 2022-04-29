× Expand John Flores Photography The eMpTy Vees

media release: The eMpTy Vees are Madison's premiere '80s band playing all your synth pop and rock hits including Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, the Go-Go's, Eurythmics, Prince, the Bangles, Human League, Queen, and many more!

The all-star band includes Mark Munn (formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, alt-rockers House of Large Sizes), who also plays in the local Madison band Pilot. Vocalist Jackie Ernst maintains a busy schedule of solo shows and won Best of Madison in the singer/songwriter category in 2021 Madison Magazine contest; she is a past member of Madison band Super Tuesday. Guitarist/keyboardist Jason Phelps is a former member of Charm School Rejects, and he and bassist Todd Osborne are both also past members of Pilot (and current members of Madison band Honeyshot). Guitarist/keyboardist Randy Wright is also a founding member of the Contractions and an economics professor at UW Madison. Additionally, Jackie, Mark, and Randy were founding members of the band Videostar. All in all, the band has a lot of history. Find them on Facebook or at theemptyvees.com.