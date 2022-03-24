EMS/Fire Career Expo
to
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: They are the first people to respond to emergencies. That's why, throughout the nation, there is a great demand for emergency medical technicians and fire department first responders.
To better help connect students, alumni and the community with area employers, Madison College is holding its second annual EMS/Fire Career Expo on Thursday, March 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the college's Fire Bay (1701 Pearson St.) Nearly 30 area employers are expected to be at the event.
PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS
Aspirus MedEvac
Baraboo Fire Department
Belleville Area EMS
Cambridge Area EMS
Cross Plains EMS
Curtis Ambulance Service
Deer-Grove EMS District
DeForest-Windsor Fire and EMS
Fitchburg Fire Department
Fitch-Rona EMS District
Jefferson Emergency Medical Services
Lifestar EMS
Lodi Area EMS
Madison Fire Department
Midwest Medical
Monona Fire Department
Mount Horeb Area Joint Fire Department
Randolph EMS
Reedsburg Area Ambulance
Ryan Brothers Ambulance
Sauk Prairie Ambulance Association
Stoughton Area EMS
Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services
Superior Air-Ground Ambulance
Truax Field Fire and Emergency Services
Waterloo Fire Department
Waunakee Area EMS
Waushara County Paramedic Services (EMS)