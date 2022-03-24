press release: They are the first people to respond to emergencies. That's why, throughout the nation, there is a great demand for emergency medical technicians and fire department first responders.

To better help connect students, alumni and the community with area employers, Madison College is holding its second annual EMS/Fire Career Expo on Thursday, March 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the college's Fire Bay (1701 Pearson St.) Nearly 30 area employers are expected to be at the event.

PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS

Aspirus MedEvac

Baraboo Fire Department

Belleville Area EMS

Cambridge Area EMS

Cross Plains EMS

Curtis Ambulance Service

Deer-Grove EMS District

DeForest-Windsor Fire and EMS

Fitchburg Fire Department

Fitch-Rona EMS District

Jefferson Emergency Medical Services

Lifestar EMS

Lodi Area EMS

Madison Fire Department

Midwest Medical

Monona Fire Department

Mount Horeb Area Joint Fire Department

Randolph EMS

Reedsburg Area Ambulance

Ryan Brothers Ambulance

Sauk Prairie Ambulance Association

Stoughton Area EMS

Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services

Superior Air-Ground Ambulance

Truax Field Fire and Emergency Services

Waterloo Fire Department

Waunakee Area EMS

Waushara County Paramedic Services (EMS)