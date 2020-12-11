ONLINE: En Vogue

media release: En Vogue, the iconic Grammy Award-nominated R&B group behind such classic hits as My Lovin' (Never Gonna Get It)", "Free Your Mind," and "Hold On" will perform a very special exclusive 45-minute set on Sessions Live on December 11 at 6pm PT/9pm ET from Champion Site + Sound Studio featuring a 9-foot LED wall. This performance is the first set of the year for the legendary girl group since being in quarantine lockdown and follows a string of successful award show appearances and honors.

The Sessions Live performance will feature a six-camera crew to capture all the 'Funky Divas' magic in its entirety. As a added bonus the VIP ticket holders online-only event will also feature an afterparty and Q&A/Meet & Greet. "It's very exciting to see En Vogue join the growing list of major artists embracing the potential of Sessions to reach and connect with a global audience of fans," said Tim Westergren, Co-Founder of Sessions. "Evidence is growing that when combined with a true marketing capability and the revenue power of virtual game technology, live-streaming provides immense benefit, including for such vocal legends as Terry, Rohna and Cindy."

Formed in 1989 in Oakland, California, En Vogue released their debut album "Born to Sing" in 1990. They recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut at the Billboard Music Awards with a performance of "Free Your Mind" that reaffirmed their status as one of the top 5 girl groups of all time. People Magazine raved, "The women pulled off crisp choreography and impressive vocal runs throughout the entire song, showing that they've still got it after all these years." The New York Daily News stated, "En Vogue stuns Billboard Awards with '90s anthem against bigotry: 'Still crushing it after all these years." Original member Terry Ellis told ABC Radio the song speaks to the group's personal encounters with discrimination: "[There's] Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, and many more. So we know we're not exempt either," Ellis continues. "It's a real concern, a real fear that has to be addressed. So we'll be getting our feet on the ground at some point."

Most recently En Vogue received the Black Music Honors prestigious Icon Award and will be performing at Dick Clark's Rockin Eve on December 31.

Co-founded by digital music pioneer and Pandora founder Tim Westergren, Sessions is the only live streaming solution providing all of the necessary components for musicians to succeed, including audience, fan interaction, monetization and a proprietary AI-driven marketing engine. Sessions is the only live streaming platform that spends money on marketing to help artists build a fanbase and earn an income. Sessions is creating a space to bring artists and fans together for intimate live experiences. "We are thrilled to partner with En Vogue, one of the top musical groups of all time to present this very special live stream to fans, " says Westergren.

General Admission- $7.50

Afterparty Q&A + GA Ticket - $40.00 (include entry to the live stream and entry to the virtual afterparty with En Vogue)

Afterparty Q&A + Signed Electric Cafe CD + GA Ticket - $75.00 (include entry to the live stream, virtual afterparty with En Vogue, and 1 Signed Electric Cafe CD)