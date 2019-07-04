ENA Fourth of July

press release: ENA Annual Fourth of July Celebration

8:00am: Kids Fun Run at Elvehjem Elementary. Calling all kids! Meet at the Elvehjem Elementary baseball diamond for our Kids Fun Run at 8:00am; all participants will receive a medal!

8:30am: Firecracker 5k/2 Mile Walk at Elvehjem Elementary: Join us in front of Elvehjem Elementary at 8:30am for the Firecracker 5k/2 Mile Walk; prizes for the first male and female to cross the finish line! Pre-registration is not required; simply show up at the starting line on race day!

10:45am: Bike Parade at Elvehjem Elementary: Decorate your bike, trike, stroller, wagon, or scooter in Red, White, and Blue and line up for the Bike Parade in front of Elvehjem Elementary at 10:45am. The parade will begin at 11:00am and the route will bring participants around to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church to start the celebration!

11:00am: Fourth of July Celebration at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church: We hope you can join us for a fun Independence Day Celebration including live music, free ice cream and soft drinks, raffle and online silent auction, bounce house, face painting, and yard games. You are encouraged to bring your own picnic lunch! Winners of the raffle will be announced at 1pm, you do not need to be present to win.