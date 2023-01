× Expand courtesy Enchanted Onion Two smiling people. Enchanted Onion

media release: Forged from bliss and chaos in the Driftless, Enchanted Onion is a music duo that brings high octane energy to their eclectic blend of original renegade music. Guaranteed to get your toes a-tappin,' and your hands a-clappin'!

$5 benefits Women's Community Center of Wausau.