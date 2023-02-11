Enchantment Under the Stars
Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Valentine's Day event for parent/child pairs, 5:30 pm, 2/11-12, MMSD Planetarium. $30/pair ($45 non-MMSD residents).
media release: MSCR & MMSD Planetarium Present Enchantment Under the Stars
A special Valentine's planetarium experience for a parent and a child rather than a couple!
Info
