media release: Artistic director Heather Renken announced that Encore Studio for the Performing Arts will be presenting another round of Encore Cinema. Encore Cinema will feature four new films collectively entitled, Encore in Black and White and will be shown in the Mary Dupont Theatre on the big screen!

Concessions will be available and several members of our repertory company will be available for talkbacks after each performance.

Encore in Black and White includes: “Redemption”: a tongue-in-cheek horror piece written by Clarice Lafayette; “Bona Fide”: written by Sarah Jo Schoenhaar and based on early 20th century physical comedy; “The Elephant in the Room”: written by Heather Renken. “The Elephant in the Room” is written with the colorful prose and mystery of classic film noir. Finally, a short musical comedy entitled, “To Heiress Human” written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar.

Show times are :

Encore Cinema - January 27, 28, 29, February 3 & 4, 2022

Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays and Sunday at 2PM

All performances at the Mary DuPont Wahlers Theatre (1480 Martin St. Madison, WI 53713)

Suggested donation is $15 per person for general admission and $5 for students, seniors & people with disabilities.

Go to http://encorestudio.org/ tickets - follow the links for payment.

tickets - follow the links for payment. Or Call 255-0331 and leave a message!

ABOUT ENCORE STUDIO FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS:

Founded in September of 2000, Encore was the first professional theatre company for people with disabilities in Wisconsin and one of very few in the United States. Encore’s home theatre is the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre at Encore Studio, in Madison, WI; Encore also plays to conferences in Madison, throughout Wisconsin, and beyond. Many of the Encore repertory actors have also appeared elsewhere in professional theater, video and film.

Encore has produced over fifty original productions focusing on people with disabilities.