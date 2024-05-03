media release: New devised pieces, Created by our artistic staff, Renken, Steve Wyeth, Bridget Doxtater, Jessica Jane Witham and Sarah Schoenhaar.

Encore! (in front of a live studio audience) is a celebration of classic television with 3 original sit coms that pay homage to classic TV from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Encore! (In front of a live studio audience) is a multimedia presentation complete with filmed commercials and audience participation. After a quick warm up the audience will be treated to 3 new one acts with commercial breaks and be prompted to laugh and applaud with cue cards. It's an evening of nostalgia with a twist that only Encore can deliver.

Encore.. In front of a LIVE studio Audience ( May 3-18, 2024)

All performances will be held at the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre, 1480 Martin Street. Madison

Ticket prices are $20, $10 seniors, $5 students & people with disabilities.

encorestudio.org/tickets