RSVP for End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin Teen Summit

media release: End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin (End Abuse) has announced it is hosting its annual Teen Summit from June 12-14, 2022 at the Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells. The Teen Summit is End Abuse’s largest training, developed by and for young people. It brings together youth, parents, educators, activists, and mentors from across Wisconsin and the surrounding area to learn about individual and community healing, anti-violence work centering those most impacted, and imagining violence-free futures. The event encourages honest reflection and discussion of issues that impact young people. Supportive opportunities for participants to reflect and learn through identity groups and creative expression are woven throughout the Summit.

Educational speakers, youth-led workshops, artistic performances that include spoken word, and featured keynotes will offer attendees interactive experiences that align with the summit’s theme of ‘rEVOLutionary ACTS.' This year's keynotes are 21-year-old activist, organizer, and documentarian Melissa Denizard; political activist and former Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour; and Queer Black writer, organizer, and Black Masculinities scholar Nalo Zidan. These thought-leaders will guide this impactful event that lays foundations for young people’s participation in creating violence-free relationships and communities.

“Prevention work is at the heart of ending violence,” said End Abuse Executive Director Monique Minkens. “1 in 4 youth are impacted by dating violence, and far more are impacted by violence related to race, class, gender, and sexual identity. The Teen Summit offers young people resources for identifying both harmful and healthy relationship dynamics, and chances to build friendships with peers and youth activists that are part of building a violence-free future.”

The event will host 600 people with the shared goal of preventing violence. Adult mentors and advocates who work with or support teens are encouraged to attend; this includes parents, caregivers, teachers and school personnel, and those involved with sexual assault and domestic violence programs, tribal programs, runaway programs, and youth-serving organizations. “We often talk of youth being our future,” said Stephanie Ortiz, End Abuse Co-Director of Prevention and Engagement. “But young people are here now with powerful voices, ready to learn about and advocate on behalf of issues that impact them. The Teen Summit provides an opportunity to strengthen youth voice, while calling on adults to amplify the work being done in Wisconsin communities.”

End Abuse will monitor COVID-19 risk and make changes as needed. Attendees will be required to wear KN95 masks (provided on site) along with proof of vaccination status and/or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the event. Register for the Teen Summit at bit.ly/teensummit2022. Stay up-to-date by following the Teen Summit on Facebook @TeenSummitWI or at bit.ly/teensummit22.

Scholarships are available to help cover the cost of attending the 2022 Teen Summit. For all scholarship information and application requests, please contact teensummit@endabusewi.org