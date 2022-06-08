× Expand Michele LaVigne Jane Reynolds and Steve Braunginn

media release: “END OF AN ERA” MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF WORT’S STEVE BRAUNGINN AND JANE REYNOLDS. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 7:00pm, Café CODA will host a jazz community celebration for two of WORT-FM’s veteran program hosts, Steve Braunginn and Jane Reynolds, as they retire from Strictly Jazz Sounds, their long-running Thursday afternoon program (2:00-5:00pm) at 89.9FM. (Steve will broadcast his final Strictly Jazz Sounds show on Thursday, June 2nd, and Jane will follow with her final show on Thursday, June 9.

Steve and Jane are closing out decades of commitment to jazz radio (20 and 37 years, respectively), and many of our community’s top-flight jazz musicians will come together to say “thank you” in a session produced by UW Jazz Studies Director Johannes Wallmann.

1985 was a milestone year for Jane, as she became a founding member of the Madison Music Collective and a jazz host on WORT for a new program she called Jazz Sounds. Wanting to give other musicians more visibility in our community, she created a weekly jazz calendar and began featuring musicians on the air for live interviews. Nearing her 20th anniversary on WORT, Steve joined her for what became Strictly Jazz Sounds.

The June 8 event will also be a farewell gig for Steve, as he and his wife Jenny begin a new era in Columbus, Ohio, where they can be a bigger part of their young granddaughter’s life. And it will be a time for community members to show their appreciation for Steve’s many years of wide-ranging service to Greater Madison, most notably serving as President/CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, a Dane County Board supervisor, a founding member of the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium board, a Madison school district teacher, and so many other nonprofit, civic, and governmental appointed positions.

Says Steve, “While it’s sad to say good-bye to the Madison jazz community and to our listeners of Strictly Jazz Sounds on WORT, I am delighted that I could spend these 17-plus years on the air with my dear friend and co-host, Jane Reynolds. Saluting Madison, all of those in the jazz community, and to Jane – as we customarily say to each other – I love you madly.”

Be a part of this historic farewell to Steve and Jane as we send them off into a new era in their lives on June 8 at Cafe CODA, 1224 Williamson St. Performers and admission charge TBD.