End of Summer Party

press release: In an effort to make the world a more accepting place for individuals of all abilities, on Thursday, August 25, GiGi’s Playhouse Madison is hosting a party at their Playhouse, 4104 Monona Drive, to thank families and volunteers for an amazing Summer session and to invite them to join our Fall programming! We will have fun activities for the whole family, run by some of our Adult participants, information about Fall programming and volunteer opportunities and Ryan’s Rockin’ Ice Cream truck. Ryan is an adult with Down syndrome who runs his own business with his family. Visit https://gigisplayhouse.org/ to register, or drop in on Thursday!

Our organization is 99% volunteer run and we are always recruiting dedicated individuals who want to truly make a difference in the world.

We live in a world that is often separated based on differences. Our mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and bring a global message of acceptance for all. We do this by hosting community events and educating our Families and volunteers with our FREE educational, therapeutic and career development programming.

GiGi’s Playhouse Madison is hosting this event to celebrate all the hard work our families and volunteers have done and to help educate the community on ways to get involved with our organization through volunteering.

ABOUT GIGI’S PLAYHOUSE®: GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers providing free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages. GiGi’s Playhouse started in 2003 when GiGi was only 1 year old. Today, there are 55 locations across the U.S. and Mexico and serve families in more than 80 different countries! With worldwide demand to open over 200 locations, GiGi’s Playhouse is on a mission to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all. During the COVID-19 pandemic our virtual education platform, GiGi’s At Home, allowed us to continue our commitment to offering free programming to our families both LIVE and On Demand. Learn more at www.GiGisPlayhouse.org.