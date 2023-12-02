End The DOC Lockdowns

media release: Join us for an action in front of the Governor's Mansion (99 Cambridge Rd. Madison, WI 53704 ) Saturday, December 2 at 11 a.m. We will stage a public demonstration against the Department of Corrections' cruel, destructive, and detrimental "lockdown" procedures at its numerous institutions. We were able to successfully urge Democratic lawmakers to propose a package of bills aimed to improve conditions for the thousands of incarcerated people across the state. Prior to the legislation being introduced, we hosted an action at Waupun Correctional Institution and more recently, we built further momentum during actions and vigils at Green Bay Correctional Institution.

For questions, please email Mark Rice, WISDOM's Transformational Justice Campaign Coordinator at ricermark@gmail.com.

Want to do more? You can also support the effort by reaching out to the Governor's office yourself. You can either call 608-266-1212 and leave a message or click here to share your opinion with him and urge him to end the lockdowns. Let Governor Evers know that we need him to take emergency action to deal with the emergency in our prisons. It is inhumane to keep people locked in a cell for 23 hours per day for weeks or months. It is counterproductive to not have programming or visitation. Let him know that we need him to use his authority to take emergency measures to release people who do not need to be incarcerated, in order to make room for at least one of the understaffed, outdated and dangerous prisons to be closed.