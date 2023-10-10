End The DOC Lockdowns

media release: WISDOM will be holding a public action on the steps of the State Capitol protesting the inhumane, destructive, and harmful "lockdown" practices of the Department of Corrections at its various institutions. We will be calling on the governor, the state Legislature, and the Department of Corrections to take immediate and decisive action to address this human rights crisis through reducing the prison population and reinvesting taxpayer resources into community alternatives.

For any questions, please contact James Wilbur, WISDOM's Director of Prison Outreach at jwilbur@wisdomwisconsin.org.