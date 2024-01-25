media release: WISDOM, Madison Organizing in Strength, Equity and Solidarity (MOSES) and Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO) host End the Lockdowns and Justice Reinvestment Community Forum on Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. at First Unitarian Society of Madison at 900 University Bay Avenue Madison, WI 53705. Join us to meet Madison elected officials, learn about WISDOM’s End The Lockdowns Campaign and provide input on transformational justice priorities in Wisconsin. This event follows a successful event in Milwaukee on December 20 with elected officials.

WISDOM’s End The Lockdowns Campaign seeks to raise awareness on the detrimental effects of lockdowns to people who are incarcerated in Wisconsin’s prisons and their loved ones, urging Governor Tony Evers to use his authority to take action. It aims to close prisons, reduce the prison population and reinvest spending into community resources that decrease crime and strengthen communities.

Currently, we are awaiting response from Madison legislators on who is able to attend. WISDOM leaders will provide a presentation about their vision of justice reinvestment and attendees will be able to share testimonies with lawmakers. Register in advance at the link below. Broadcast will be live streamed on WISDOM, MOSES and EXPO’s Facebook pages. For inquiries about the event, you can email WISDOM Transformational Justice Campaign Coordinator Mark Rice at ricermark@gmail.com.