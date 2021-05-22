End the Occupation, Siege & Poverty

media release: On Saturday, May 22, at 1:00 p.m., activists in Madison will come together at the Wisconsin State Capitol, State Street corner, to stand in solidarity with Palestine and discuss what the 100,000+ Palestinian worker general strike, which was immediately followed by a ceasefire initiated by Israel, could mean for the future of fighting for basic human rights in Palestine, in the United States, and around the world. The rally will be followed by a march to City Hall to demand councilmembers adopt a resolution to "do more than just call for a cease-fire." Specifically, activists will demand that councilmembers demand that the Biden administration immediately stop the sale of all weapons to Israel, to recognize Israel as an apartheid state and to immediately end all payments to the country immediately. Other demands, listed in the event description, include:

An end to the occupation and the war on the people of Palestine

Full civil rights for all oppressed people in the region, and an end to all apartheid policies

An end to poverty in the West Bank, Gaza and Israel

From the event description: "The fight is not over and the ceasefire is not enough. A ceasefire does nothing to end the forced demolition of/expulsion from Palestinians homes, daily incremental genocide, medical apartheid, the 50+% unemployment rate, few hours a day of electricity, the ~4% clean drinking water, etc. For Palestinians, every day is Nakba day."

Join us at 1pm for sign-making, 2pm for speeches, and 3pm for a march to the Madison City Hall to demand Madison City Council pass a resolution condemning the US government's support for the Israeli military and the violence it commits. Solidarity with the Palestinian people!

The demonstration is organized by Madison Socialist Alternative and Reshaping Madison Together.