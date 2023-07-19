End Wisconsin Hunger

media release: Join us for a seve-round trivia game and raffle at The Rickhouse @ Old Sugar Distillery on Wednesday, July 19th from 7pm-9:30pm as we work to raise money for Second Harvest Foodbank's "Farm to Foodbank" Initiative.

A suggested donation of $10 is requested from each player. Did you know that your gift of only $10 can provide up to 25 meals for those struggling with hunger?! Each registered player will also receive one raffle ticket for a chance to win one of our awesome prizes. To register, visit https://forms.gle/ Mc1mfseUF3skAKjr5 or register at the door on the night of the event.

Out of town or otherwise engaged, but you'd still like to make a donation? Simply follow https://donation. secondharvestmadison.org/ EndWisconsinHunger-TriviaNight to donate to the cause.

To learn more about Second Harvest's "Farm to Foodbank" Initiative, visit https://www. secondharvestmadison.org/f2f/ . We hope to see you there!

