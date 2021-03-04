ONLINE: Ending Nuclear Weapons Before They End Us: Opportunities Under the Biden Administration to Take Action

media release: The Union of Concerned Scientists invites you to a virtual policy briefing and interactive workshops to help advocates like you generate the public and political will needed for a fundamental change in US nuclear weapons policy.

Join Back from the Brink: The Call to Prevent Nuclear War—a national campaign which UCS helped found in 2017—and our partners the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) for this virtual event where you will gain crucial insights into the current political and policy landscape of nuclear weapons reform and leave with concrete resources, knowledge, and actions for how you can be a part of the nuclear abolition movement.

Ending Nuclear Weapons Before They End Us: Opportunities Under the Biden Administration to Take Action

Date: Thursday, March 4

Schedule:

11:00 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. ET — Policy Briefing & Panel

12:45 p.m. – 01:30 p.m. ET — Workshop Sessions #1

01:45 p.m. – 02:30 p.m. ET — Workshop Sessions #2

This event will have two distinct segments. First is a policy briefing to discuss opportunities and challenges with a distinguished panel of experts, including Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director of ICAN, and Thomas Countryman, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation in the Obama administration.

The briefing will be followed by a series of interactive skills building and thematic workshops to help build your knowledge and advocacy skills. The list of workshops is available below.