Eneferens, Tvaer, Cthonian Lich

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Eneferens

One-man atmospheric/melodic black metal

(U.S. - Bindrune Recordings, Europe - Nordvis Produktion)

https://eneferens.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/eneferens/

Tvaer (Minneapolis)

Atmospheric/melodic black metal

https://tvaer.bandcamp.com/

Cthonian Lich

Sludge/stoner/doom

https://cthonianlich.bandcamp.com/releases

https://www.facebook.com/CthonianLich

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
