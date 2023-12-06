The Energies of Sleep

media

courtesy Monona Terrace Wendy Warren Grapentine

release: If you struggle with sleep, you probably feel like you've tried everything! You may have changed your sleep environment, developed a bedtime routine, tried supplements, or modified your diet. But have you tried balancing your body's energy systems? They play an important role in our ability to get a good night's sleep.

Wendy Warren Grapentine will share simple tools and techniques to bring your energy into balance so you can get the rest you need.

Please wear comfortable clothes, have a quiet space to participate, and be prepared to sit and stand at various times to practice the techniques.

Wendy Warren Grapentine is a former news anchor and medical reporter at Channel 27. She is currently a practicing massage therapist, energy worker, intuitive coach, and mind-body advocate at Group Health Cooperative and in private practice.

Wendy is committed to helping people understand how stress is manifesting in their bodies and how they can learn from and work with it. Her mission is to help people tap into their innate power of self-expression and healing.