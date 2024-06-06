Energy, Equity, Economy: Middleton's Zero-Carbon Initiatives

press release: Join the Middleton Public Library and the city of Middleton's Sustainability Committee for an ongoing series to help Middleton residents learn about living sustainably, why it matters, what our city is doing, and how you can help.

City of Middleton sustainability coordinator Kelly Hilyard will highlight several successful city sustainability initiatives and offer suggestions for how residents can get involved in making our community more resilient.

Hilyard has worked on sustainability and climate change issues for 30 years. She has approached it in different ways – through organic farming, landscape architecture, urban housing, and within the green building industry. As clunky as it sometimes seems, local government can be a great catalyst for forging connections and collaborations that make a difference in the community.