ONLINE: Energy Innovation Grant Program

press release: The Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation (OEI) will hold an informational webinar for the 2020 Energy Innovation Grant Program (EIGP) on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The Commission will be awarding $7 million to grantees for energy-related projects by Spring 2021.

Thursday, November 19, 2020, 9:30 a.m. Registration for the webinar is required in order to participate. You can use the registration link here.

The Energy Innovation grants provide funding for innovative energy projects that reduce energy consumption, increase clean energy and transportation technologies, bolster preparedness and resiliency in the energy system, and incorporate comprehensive energy planning. During application evaluation, the Commission will consider, among other factors, the energy savings, additional funds leveraged and economic impact, equitable distribution of projects and benefits, innovation, and improvement of Wisconsin's energy resiliency. Applications for this grant cycle are due on January 22, 2021.

Grants are now available for Wisconsin manufacturers, municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals, and like entities (MUSH Market): cities, villages, towns, counties, K-12 school districts, tribes, municipal water and wastewater utilities, municipal electric utilities, municipal natural gas utilities, University of Wisconsin System campuses and facilities, Wisconsin Technical College System, public or nonprofit hospitals, and 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

For more information and instructions on how to apply for the 2020 Energy Innovation Grant program you can visit the OEI website here.