Engaging the In-Prison Community

media release: Join the IVE Team for School of Democracy's session on May 23 from 1:00-2:00 pm via Zoom for Engaging the In-Prison Community led by David Murrell, WISDOM's prison in-reach coordinator, who will discuss with us strategies to engage the in-prison community and people who were formerly incarcerated around elections and issues to stake a claim in gaining and retaining political power.

Who is this training for?

  • Organizers, Faith Leaders, Executive Directors, Presidents, Board Members, Digital Organizers and any other person within WISDOM, its affiliates or partner organizations
  • Beginners passionate about organizing
  • Leaders with a commitment to protecting our democracy
  • People who have an interest in electoral politics
  • Anyone interested in strengthening their digital skills

For any questions, please contact WISDOM's Digital Organizer, Amanda Ali at aali@wisdomwisconsin.org. 

