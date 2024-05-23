Online
Engaging the In-Prison Community
media release: Join the IVE Team for School of Democracy's session on May 23 from 1:00-2:00 pm via Zoom for Engaging the In-Prison Community led by David Murrell, WISDOM's prison in-reach coordinator, who will discuss with us strategies to engage the in-prison community and people who were formerly incarcerated around elections and issues to stake a claim in gaining and retaining political power.
Who is this training for?
- Organizers, Faith Leaders, Executive Directors, Presidents, Board Members, Digital Organizers and any other person within WISDOM, its affiliates or partner organizations
- Beginners passionate about organizing
- Leaders with a commitment to protecting our democracy
- People who have an interest in electoral politics
- Anyone interested in strengthening their digital skills
For any questions, please contact WISDOM's Digital Organizer, Amanda Ali at aali@wisdomwisconsin.org.