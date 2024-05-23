media release: Join the IVE Team for School of Democracy's session on May 23 from 1:00-2:00 pm via Zoom for Engaging the In-Prison Community led by David Murrell, WISDOM's prison in-reach coordinator, who will discuss with us strategies to engage the in-prison community and people who were formerly incarcerated around elections and issues to stake a claim in gaining and retaining political power.

Who is this training for?

Organizers, Faith Leaders, Executive Directors, Presidents, Board Members, Digital Organizers and any other person within WISDOM, its affiliates or partner organizations

Beginners passionate about organizing

Leaders with a commitment to protecting our democracy

People who have an interest in electoral politics

Anyone interested in strengthening their digital skills

For any questions, please contact WISDOM's Digital Organizer, Amanda Ali at aali@wisdomwisconsin.org.