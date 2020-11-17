ONLINE: Engaging the Younger Generations in Birding and Nature Appreciation

press release: With smartphones in hand and virtual schools, friendships, and experiences, Generations Y, Z, and Alpha face intense barriers from exploring birding and nature in person. However, the sustainability of conservation relies on an empowered and impassioned younger generation.

In this Evenings with Audubon online presentation, STEM educator of 18 years and bird board game designer Chidi Paige will talk about each generation's unique characteristics and how we can tap into those to engage them in birding, nature appreciation, and conservation efforts. Chidi will talk about some cases in her personal and professional experience in youth engagement, game-based learning, and other platforms and programs that are already in place.

Chidi Paige holds a bachelor of science degree in zoology from the University of Uyo and completed coursework for a master of science in environmental sciences from Rivers State University of Science and Technology in Nigeria before immigrating to the United States. Prior to her current work, Chidi worked for Columbia University and Newark Musem, running STEM education programs. She also led a youth birding team to the World Series of Birding. She is the inventor of Birdwiser, a bird-identification card game self-published in 2018, and is developing a bird migration board game set for publication in Spring 2021. More information is available at chidipaige.com and birdwiser.com.

Evenings with Audubon presentations are typically held in person during spring and fall, but we are bringing it to you online this year! To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page and wait for the live feed to start. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post links to the recordings here afterwards.