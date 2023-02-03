English Conversation Time

media release: Every week internationals from all over the world gather to have meaningful interactions with native speakers, practice their English, learn more about American culture and share their own culture with Americans. Come join us!

EVERY FRIDAY FROM 6 TO 7:30 PM, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St.

Free Rides available! From Sheboygan Ave (Red Cross) @ 5:00pm; Eagle Heights Brown Shelter at 5:15pm; Memorial Library @ 5:30 - 5:45pm; WESLI Dorm @ 5:55pm

Free child care provided! Bring your kids!

Questions? Contact Jean-Rene: jeanrene@cpcmadison.org or call (608) 217-3008.